AJK President calls for vibrant role of lawyers to expose Indian atrocities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 17 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has said that Kashmir issue has entered into its decisive phase.

He called upon the legal fraternity to mobilize the bar associations the world over to expose the Indian forces' brutalities against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a reception jointly hosted by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council and Central Bar Association in the honour of the president on Thursday night, he said lawyers were playing a significant role in dispensation of justice to the masses.

Barrister Sultan said that he would take all possible steps to resolve the crisis regarding the appointments of judges in the higher judiciary and after consultation with the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Court. He assured that merit would be maintained and steps would be taken for the overall improvement of the judicial system.

The AJK president said the work on the local bodies systems has been started to transfer the power at the grassroots level to address the problems of the people at local level.

He appreciated the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmiri for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the Indian forces' brutalities at international level.

He said overseas Kashmiri have also playing constructive role in strengthening the economy of the country and called for giving right to votes to them to further utilize their potential for development and well-being of the country.

Sultan Mehmood Ch said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be made a real base camp of the liberation movement to project the Kashmir issue all over the world. He assured the gathering to utilize all out efforts for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

In this connection, he said details about the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been conveyed to the ambassadors of the European and other countries of the world and urged them to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue for establishing lasting peace in the region.

The participants of the gathering offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Syed Ali Geelani and paid rich tribute to him for his services rendered for the liberation of Occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian slavery.