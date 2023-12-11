AJK President calls for worlds' role to end human rights violations in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the international community to play its much-needed role to bring an immediate end to gross human rights violations being committed against Kashmiris by the Indian forces in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement issued on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, observed on Sunday, the AJK president, while referring to the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the IOJK, said that it was high time that the world community should shun its duplicity and policy of indifference towards the plight of Kashmiris. He said that while world was celebrating Human Rights Day and 75 years of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of human rights today Kashmiris were reeling under India's brutal suppression and belligerent occupation.

He said that there was a dire need for the human rights watchdogs should redouble their efforts to highlight the precarious situation in the troubled region and help stop bloodshed and violence in the region.

He said that India's belligerent military occupation has been the major cause of unrest and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir. Referring to the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A by the Indian government in 2019, the president said that since then the rights situation in the region has deteriorated to an alarming level.

He said that the Indian government was trying to change the region's demography and its political landscape.

Settling non-state Hindus in the IOJK, he said, was a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at converting the Muslim majority into a minority. On the other hand, the president said that after redrawing the electoral boundaries and granting additional seats to the Jammu region a stage has been set to bring a Hindu Chief Minister in the state. Terming these moves as undemocratic, illegal and unconstitutional, the president said that the Indian government's actions were not only against the spirit of the UN charter but also the UDHR and other human rights treaties.

Sultan said that the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir were struggling for their freedom. Referring to the heinous crimes being committed against Kashmiris by Indian forces, he said that the government of Pakistan should take India to the International Court of Justice to hold it accountable for the crimes its forces have been committing against the people of Kashmir.

He said that the HR situation in Occupied Kashmir was highly disturbing. He also appealed to the international community, human rights organizations and influential world governments to stop Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.