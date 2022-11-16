UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 10:02 PM

AJK President calls international community to take notice of war-frenzy Indian regime

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while highlighting the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Poonch in the freedom struggle that culminated successfully in the shape of Azad Jammu Kashmir said that the valiant people of the region had not only sacrificed their lives in 1947 but also in 1832

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while highlighting the struggle and sacrifices of the people of Poonch in the freedom struggle that culminated successfully in the shape of Azad Jammu Kashmir said that the valiant people of the region had not only sacrificed their lives in 1947 but also in 1832.

"It is because of the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that we live a free and dignified life today," the AJK president said while addressing the 6th convocation of the state-run University of Poonch in Rawalakot, on Wednesday.

Former president and prime minister of Azad Kashmir, Vice Chancellor Poonch University Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Sardar Imtiaz Khan, VCs of various universities, faculty members, senior government figures, civil society and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president while referring to the Modi government's hostile policies towards the Kashmiris said that Indian troops deployed in the occupied Kashmir were grossly involved in human rights violations in the region.

He said that after abrogating article 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution, the Modi government was now hell-bent on changing the region's demography.

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the graduating students, the AJK president urged the outgoing graduates to use their education, skill and talent to serve humanity.

Dr. Zakaria Zakir in his address thanked Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry for his visit to Poonch University. He said that the university had given its best progress in the past due to which it is counted as one of the best universities in the country. On the occasion, degrees were awarded to the students who graduated from the university.

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, also the Chancellor of AJK-based public sector Universities Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry gave away gold medals and degrees to the students.

Degrees and certificates were awarded to 1,869 students who graduated from the university, out of which 35 students received gold medals from various departments of the varsity.

