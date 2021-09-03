UrduPoint.com

AJK President Calls Special Session Of AJK Legislative Assembly:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:55 PM

AJK President calls special session of AJK legislative Assembly:

MUZAFFARABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has called a special session of AJK Legislative Assembly on Saturday at 10:00 AM in Block#12 civil secretariat Muzaffarabad to pay the glowing tribute to veteran APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his relentless sacrifices and unabated struggle for freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir from Indian forcible occupation.

The House will also discuss the post senior of the funeral rites and the heinous attitude of Indian troops and imposition of curfew.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi will also chair the cabinet Meeting to be held in Secretariat Committee Room on Saturday at 10:00 AM to pay the glowing tributes to Ex APHC Chairman and dynamic leader of Kashmir freedom struggle Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

