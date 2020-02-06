MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the youth across the world to raise their voice in support of the Kashmiri youth, who are being deprived of the right to live just for demanding their legitimate rights.

Addressing a big gathering of Pakistani, Kashmiri as well as the British students at the renowned Sussex University in Brighton on Thursday, he said that the youth have always been the harbinger of change in the world, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement issued to media here Thursday night.

He said that those who had launched freedom movement in occupied Kashmir were also the youth, and those today sacrificing their lives for the freedom are also the youth. "Pakistan and Azad Kashmir has 130 million under-30 youth who do not believe in war, intolerance and violence, because they are desirous to see development and prosperity of their motherland," he added.

While throwing light on the education and health sectors in Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that the universities and thousands of colleges in the length and cranny of the state are imparting modern education to the students while the state government is also actively playing its role to raise the education standards in the liberated territory. "Five public sector universities of Azad Kashmir are imparting education in various disciplines including artificial intelligence, and robotics etc," he pointed out.

Touching upon the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the president said that India had been occupying a vast part of the state for the last 72 years, but in August last, it reoccupied the territory bifurcating it, and turning it into an Indian colony.

He maintained that this is a naked violation of international laws and principles, and it is obligatory for the whole world to protest over it, and further stated that the occupation troops were using sexual violence and molestation of Kashmiri women as a tool of war.

Sardar Masood Khan recalled that during the last century, two European dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini had established their ethnic dictatorship, and some influential countires of that time had kept mum over it, and this had culminated in a disastrous World War. Today, the international community had adopted the same attitude in the case of India where Hindutva philosophy of Hindu superiority is being promoted, he regretted.

The AJK president said that India while threatening to attack Azad Kashmir and to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan was marching on the path of war and destruction. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the youth across the world to prevent India from war, secure an end to ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people, and play their role in restoring the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to questions from the students, Sardar Masood Khan said that the UK was the permanent member of the UN Security Council, and it can play an important role in restoring right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. Implementation of the UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue is the sole option to prevent war in South Asia, he added.

Earlier on arrival at the university, Vice-Chancellor Adam Tickell, head of university's school of politics Dan Hough, Lord Mayor Alex Philips of Brighten City Council, president of Brighton University's Political Science Department Scoiety Mehdi Mustafa and others accorded a warm welcome to him.

The vice-chancellor, in a separate meeting with AJK president told that three scholars of the university have received Nobel prize so far.