AJK President Chairs MUST Varsity Senate Meeting.

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

AJK President chairs MUST Varsity Senate Meeting.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Chancellor of the Public sector universities in AJK, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Senate of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Chancellor of the Public sector universities in AJK, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Senate of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

On the occasion, VC Mirpur University of Science and Technology Brigadier (Retd) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed briefed the President about the ongoing programs, projects and problems being faced by the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while praising the establishment of business Center at the MUST said that its monthly report should be sent to the Chancellor. During the meeting approval for establishment of IT, Special Technological Zones was granted and 2,000 kanals of land has been allotted for the purpose.The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Prof. Dr. Dilnawaz Ahmed Gardezi, Justice (retd) Sardar Abdul Hameed Khan, Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University of Rawalpindi Prof.

Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Secretary Higher education Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Syed Shahid Mohi-ud-Din, Representative of Higher Education Commission Muhammad Raza Chauhan, Director General / Chief Engineer Central Design Office Engineer Syed Tassaduq Hussain Shah, Prof. Dr. Shaukat Mahmood Department of Physics Mirpur University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Department of politics and International Relations International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Faculty of Electrical Engineering Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Anzar Mehmood Associate Professor Department of Electrical Engineering Mirpur University, Engineer Faraz Akram Assistant Professor Mechanical Engineering Mirpur University, Taimur Akbar Chaudhry Lecturer Department of International Relations Mirpur University, Dr. Faisal Riaz Director ORIC Mirpur University City, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Director QEC Mirpur University and Prof. Dr. Khidr-ul-Haq Registrar Mirpur University.

