AJK President Chairs Poonch University's Senate Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 12:21 AM

AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate meeting

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry presided over the Senate meeting of the Stat run University of Poonch, held, in the federal metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR AJK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry presided over the Senate meeting of the Stat run University of Poonch, held, in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK president, who is also Chancellor of AJK based public sector universities, while stressing the need for improving the quality of education, said that the government was ready to extend all kinds of support in this regard.

Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir gave a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing teaching activities, ongoing projects, infrastructure and problems faced by the University.

During the meeting, the financial budget of the University of Poonch worth 1.2 billion rupees for the financial year 2022-23 was approved. Recommendations prepared by the Selection board were also approved.

Besides the VC University of Poonch Professor Dr.

Zakaria Zakir, the meeting was attended by the former Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Former Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Professor Dr. Ghulam Ghos, Vice Chancellor University of Home Economics Lahore Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Secretary Higher Education Khalid Mahmood Mirza, Professor Retired Dr. Azhra Latif, Former Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr. Faqir Hussain, Former Secretary Sardar Muhammad Siddique Khan, Representative Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Muhammad Raza Chauhan, Registrar University of Poonch Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq, Professor Dr. Nasir Rahim, Principal Scientific Officer National Agriculture Research Center Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zameer Khan, Dr. Imran Hayat Associate Professor University of Poonch and others.

