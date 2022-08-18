AJK President chairs senate meeting of Mirpur University

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday presided over senate meeting of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The president, who is also the chancellor of all public sector universities in AJK, said that improving quality and standard of education in the state universities was their top priority.

"We wish that students after completing degrees from our universities can prove their mettle not only in AJK and Pakistan but also abroad on the basis of their ability and potential", he said.

He said it was heartening to see that MUST was ranked as one of the best performing universities in Pakistan.

He said that other universities of AJK should also follow this tradition and increase their educational capacity and quality.

MUST Vice Chancellor (VC) Brigadier (Retd) Prof. Dr. Mohammad Younis Javed, University of Kotli VC Prof. Dr. Syed Dilnawaz Ahmad Gurdizi, former VC Allama Iqbal Open University Prof. Dr. Mehmood ul Hasan Butt, Justice (Retd) Sardar Abdul Hameed Khan, former VC Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Secretary Higher Education Khalid Mehmood Mirza, and others attended the meeting.