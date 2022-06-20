UrduPoint.com

AJK President Concludes His 12-day Trip To UK, Ireland, Belgium

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will return home on Tuesday morning after completing a 12-day visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will return home on Tuesday morning after completing a 12-day visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Belgium.

During his visit, the AJK president held a series of meetings with members of the European Parliament, the Irish Parliament and the British Parliament to apprise them of the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He also raised the issue of unjust sentencing of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik by an Indian court. Barrister Chaudhry also addressed public gatherings in London, Birmingham, Halifax, Slav, Brussels, Edinburgh and Dublin.

He also met elected councillors from across the UK and constituted an all-party Kashmir committee of councilors.

During his visit to the European Union and the European Parliament, he met representatives of various think tanks, including the Chairperson of the Human Rights Committee of the European Parliament, and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.

He also held a meeting with the Irish finance minister.

During his stay in the UK, Barrister Chaudhary also formed a nine-member committee of legal experts that will plead Yasin Malik's case at international level to secure his release from Indian prison.

Also, the AJK president met British shadow Foreign Minister Catherine West, who had called on him in London. She told the AJK president that the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and the issue of Yasin Malik would be raised in this week's session of the British Parliament.

