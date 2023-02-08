UrduPoint.com

AJK President Concludes Visit To USA, UK, Turkey; Returns To Country

Published February 08, 2023

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :, Feb 07 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has returned home after a twenty-day visit to the United States, Britain, Belgium and Turkiye, the AJK President office said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry held a series of high-level meetings with top officials of the UN, the US State Department, Congressmen, US Senators, and the European and British Parliamentarians.

He also addressed the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities in Manchester, Birmingham, New York, and Brussels and briefed them about the latest situation in the occupied Kashmir.

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry would arrive in his hometown Mirpur on Thursday February 09.

