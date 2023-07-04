Open Menu

AJK President Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, has said that the incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the globe

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the AJK President demanded of the Swedish government to take stern action against the perpetrator involved in this heinous crime.

He said that as per international law, all states were bound to prevent such vile acts that promote religious hatred. Terming the incident as highly condemnable, the president said that it was quite unfortunate that the sacrilege of the Holy Quran was being normalized in the name of freedom of expression.

The AJK president said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must take practical measures to stop the occurrence of such incidents.

He said that similar incidents have also happened in Paris and Denmark, which have hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

Sultan Mahmood said that no international law allows the spread of religious hatred. Peace and interfaith harmony, he said, could be achieved only by promoting tolerance, understanding and mutual cooperation.

He said, although the European Union and the OIC have strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the international community should bear in mind the fact that such Islamophobic incidents, which target Muslims and insult our sacred values, cannot be allowed to happen in the guise of freedom of expression.

"We strongly condemn this incident and demand the Swedish government to take stern action and punish the person who has brazenly committed the unpardonable crime", the President said.

