AJK President condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said India was violating basic human rights and committing atrocities not only in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also in Indian against the Muslims.

Addressing a webinar in Lahore organized by Lahore Centre for Peace and Research, the president said India would never succeed in its nefarious design and IIOJK would soon become a part of Pakistan.

He said the fascist modi government should strongly be opposed at all national and international forums, said a press release.

Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed her views on the occasion and said that the human rights violations in Kashmir, especially atrocities against women, had been increased.

She urged the international community to ensure protection of human rights there.

Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader and President of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik, said the recent status of Kashmir was part of Modi's election campaign and it was clear that India would now follow the Hindutva ideology.