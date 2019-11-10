UrduPoint.com
AJK President Condemns Indian Moves To Ignite Hatred Against Muslims

Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) , Nov 10 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan met Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Ameer Jama'at-i-Islami and other members of the party at Karachi office, to thank them for the Kashmir March they had organized in August this year following India's invasion of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent brutalization of the people.

"It was so far one of the biggest rallies in Pakistan. The people of Azad Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir were moved by this massive expression of support and solidarity by the people of Karachi under the banner of Jama'at-i- Islami", the AJK president said, adding people from all walks of life and different political backgrounds had participated in the rally, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in a press statement issued Sunday evening.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the Jama'at-e-Islami, the people of Karachi and in fact and the entire population Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris for their struggle and self-determination.

He said the Jama'at had given sacrifices in the past and would continue to do so in the future. He called for a more proactive policy on Kashmir and criticized attempts to divert attention from the burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later on addressing a joint press conference with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, President Masood Khan said in IOJK, the Indian occupation forces had abducted more than 13,000 young boys who were being tortured in concentration camps and prison houses. The entire Kashmiri leadership, he said, had been detained and was being tortured.

The president said by opening the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan had given a signal to the international community that it respects other faiths and their holy places, while on the other hand the Indian Supreme Court, by giving a partial and prejudicial judgment on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, has demonstrated that India's majoritarian Hindu rulers endorse sacrilege of Muslim's holy places and have deliberately taken steps to ignite hatred against Muslims.

The president said India had also used this action as a diversionary tactic to pursue its nefarious designs of repression of Kashmiris and colonization of the territory.

President Masood Khan said people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, and their supporters all around the world stand united in their struggle for an end to gross human rights violations in IOJK, Kashmiris' freedom and reversal of India's neo-Fascist Hindutva doctrine.

