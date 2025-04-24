- Home
AJK President Condemns Killing Of Innocent Tourists In Pahalgam Terrorists Attack In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has voiced his serious concern over the killing of innocent tourists in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam town of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that "No religion in the world allows the killing of humanity".
In a statement issued here, he said, "The massacre of innocent tourists in occupied Kashmir is condemnable".
Referring to war hysteria being created, he said that it was quite unfortunate that soon after the tragic incident the India's warmongering regime led by Modi resorted to traditional blame to malign Pakistan.
"India is in the habit of levelling allegations against Pakistan, this is what it did in 2019 following the Pulwama attack", the president remarked. Now that the US Vice President is on a visit to India, the Indian government has yet again made a failed attempt to hoodwink the world by creating a drama of false flag operation in Pahalgam", Barrister Chaudhry said, adding New Delhi had been blaming Pakistan for various false flag operations in occupied Kashmir or inside India in the past.
Rather than blaming Pakistan , the president said, India should conduct an independent and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident to bring perpetrators to justice.
Terming it Modi government's failed attempt to hide its fiasco, Barrister Chaudhry said, "India wants to hide its crimes by making baseless allegations against Pakistan".
He, however, maintained that the world was fully aware of this insidious false propaganda campaign unleashed by India.
He said that India had become a Hindu fascist enterprise under Modi's rule .
The president also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident .
President of AJK, Barrister Sultan said, " We are a peace-loving nation and we strongly condemn such terrorist incidents wherever they occur in the world".
