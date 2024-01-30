AJK President Condoles Demise Of Jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the demise of esteemed jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri.
According to an official statement released on Monday late, "In his condolence message, the AJK President conveyed to the bereaved family, his heartfelt condolence and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace".
