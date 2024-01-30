Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of Jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM

AJK President condoles demise of jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the demise of esteemed jurist Farooq Hussain Kashmiri.

According to an official statement released on Monday late, "In his condolence message, the AJK President conveyed to the bereaved family, his heartfelt condolence and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace".

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

33 minutes ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

40 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

52 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan