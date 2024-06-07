Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of KORT Chairman's Spouse

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), South Asia's the largest rehabilitation center for orphan and shelterless children in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir

In his condolence message, issued on Thursday, Barrister Chaudhry, while extending his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the heavy loss with courage.

