AJK President condoles demise of Musharraf

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 05 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former President of Pakistan and Army Chief General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Paying tributes to the former President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the deceased had a great commitment with the Kashmir issue.

He said Musharraf's services for the country and nation, armed forces and the Kashmir issue will always be remembered.

While praying for the departed soul the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.