AJK President condoles demise of Pir Mazhar Shah

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Muhammad Akbar Shah, the elder brother of MLA Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah.

In a condolence message, Barrister Sultan Chaudhry extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the AJK President's office told APP on Friday.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the AJK president condoled senior journalist and chief editor of Daily Jammu and Kashmir, Aamir Mehboob, over his grandmother’s demise. He also prayed for the departed soul.

APP/ahr/378