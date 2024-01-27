AJK President condoles demise of Sr. Journalist Pervez Shoukat

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry conveyed his deep sadness and grief over the tragic death of seasoned mainstream journalist Parvez Shoukat on Saturday.

President AJK also sent his deepest sympathies to the grieving family in his condolence message, wishing for the deceased person to rest in eternal peace.

Parvez Shoukat received heartfelt praise from the President for his unselfish contributions to the journalism industry.

