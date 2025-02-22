Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of US-based Kashmiri Leader Dr Asif Rehman's Mother

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM

AJK President condoles demise of US-based Kashmiri leader Dr Asif Rehman's mother

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday visited the residence of Dr Asif Rehman in New York to condole his mother's demise, it was officially said.

Barrister Sultan expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, says a message reaching and released to the media here.

APP/ahr/378

