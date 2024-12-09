AJK President Condoles Over Demise Of PSC Member Ijaz Lone
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former secretary to the Government and member AJK Public Service Commission Ijaz Hussain Lone.
According to president office, paying homage, in a condolence message on Monday, to the services of the deceased bureaucrat.
He said that Mr. Lone was an upright officer who worked with dedication during his appointment to various positions.
Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Pindi Food Fest 2024 ends2 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested in anti-encroachment operation2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Van-Rickshaw collision2 minutes ago
-
Senate body expresses displeasure over Railways’ non-disclosure of corruption measures12 minutes ago
-
PFUJ condemns online targeting of journalists22 minutes ago
-
MNA urges PTI to avoid using social media for maligning public institutions22 minutes ago
-
UoG celebrates conclusion of its Business & Cultural Gala 202422 minutes ago
-
Srinagar Students Protest Over Reduced Open Merit Seats in NEET PG Admissions22 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool terms madrasas as source of strength22 minutes ago
-
Message from Allah Dino Khowaja, Federal Secretary for Human Rights on International Human Rights Da ..22 minutes ago
-
CM announces Rs 10 mln grant for cleanliness drive in Sui Town32 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares 37 candidates fit for appointment as Accountant BPS-17 in Sindh Finance Department32 minutes ago