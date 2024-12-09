Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Over Demise Of PSC Member Ijaz Lone

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM

AJK President condoles over demise of PSC member Ijaz Lone

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former secretary to the Government and member AJK Public Service Commission Ijaz Hussain Lone.

According to president office, paying homage, in a condolence message on Monday, to the services of the deceased bureaucrat.

He said that Mr. Lone was an upright officer who worked with dedication during his appointment to various positions.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

