AJK President Condoles Over Sad Demise Of ASI Shakil

Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:49 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday visited the family home of late Assistant Sub Inspector Police, Mr Shakil Ahmed, who died in a fatal road accident two weeks ago

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday visited the family home of late Assistant Sub Inspector Police, Mr Shakil Ahmed, who died in a fatal road accident two weeks ago.

Deputy Inspector General Police Headquarters, Dr Liaqat Hussain and members of the President Secretariat Staff accompanied the President. President enquired about the welfare of late Mr Shakil's family and two daughters. He assured them that the state will give full support to Mr Shakil's family.

Talking to his brother Mr Shabir, and other relatives, President Masood said that Mr Shakil was an outstanding professional, who had worked with utmost devotion and dedication.

With a mild and pleasant temperament, he was liked by his police colleagues and other members of President Secretariat.

He is being sorely missed. The President and all others present on the occasion prayed for the departed soul and beseeched Allah Almighty to give him an exalted position in the world hereafter.

On their way back, the President, high ranking police officials and Deputy Commissioner offered prayers at the grave of late Assistant Sub Inspector Shakil Ahmed.

