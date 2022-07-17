UrduPoint.com

AJK President Condoles Sad Demise Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo :

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2022 | 11:20 PM

AJK President condoles sad demise former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 17 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday visited Embassy of Japan in the Federal metropolis and offered his condolences over the tragic death of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo.

On this occasion, the AJK president paid great tributes to the former Prime Minister of Japan for his unprecedented services for the people of Japan.

While conveying his deepest condolences to the government and people of Japan on the passing of the former premier, the president while penning down his remarks on a memorial service book wrote that the deceased leader was a man of integrity who played an important role in promoting peace in the world. "With his death, Japan has lost a great leader", he said.

Earlier, on his arrival to the Japan Embassy in Islamabad, the president was received by the top officials of the Embassy.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister World Jammu Man Japan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.