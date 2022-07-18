AJK President condoles sad demise former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo :

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 17 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday visited Embassy of Japan in the Federal metropolis and offered his condolences over the tragic death of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo.

On this occasion, the AJK president paid great tributes to the former Prime Minister of Japan for his unprecedented services for the people of Japan.

While conveying his deepest condolences to the government and people of Japan on the passing of the former premier, the president while penning down his remarks on a memorial service book wrote that the deceased leader was a man of integrity who played an important role in promoting peace in the world. "With his death, Japan has lost a great leader", he said.

Earlier, on his arrival to the Japan Embassy in Islamabad, the president was received by the top officials of the Embassy.