MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of renowned AJK physician, Dr. Muhammad Akram Chaudhary.

In his condolence message issued here, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

