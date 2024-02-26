AJK President Conveys Condolences To Kashmir Peace Forum President
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum International Europe President Zahid
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Kashmir Peace Forum International Europe President Zahid Iqbal Hashmi over his sister's demise.
In his condolence statement issued on Monday, President Sultan, while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the great loss with courage.
APP/ahr/378
