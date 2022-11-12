UrduPoint.com

AJK President, CS Discuss LG Polls' Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 12 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar on Saturday called on the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and discussed the arrangements made for holding the local bodies elections scheduled to be held on 27th of current month.

They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

