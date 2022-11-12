AJK President, CS discuss LG Polls' arrangements

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 12 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar on Saturday called on the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and discussed the arrangements made for holding the local bodies elections scheduled to be held on 27th of current month.

