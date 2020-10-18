UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Denounces Continued Military Siege In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

AJK President denounces continued military siege in IIOJK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan expressed concern over the difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people due to ongoing military siege and communications blackout in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this while talking to chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP), Muhammad Abdullah Gul, who called on him other day, said a press release.

Sardar Masood Khan called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and also highlight it at global fora.

The AJK president said that the inhuman policies of the BJP government and ongoing atrocities in IIOJK were a question mark for human rights activists of the world. He made it clear that Kashmir soon be liberated from the clutches of India.

Addressing on the occasion, Abdullah Gul said that it is our moral, religious and political responsibility to support the Kashmiri people. "We continued our efforts till Kashmir was liberated from the clutches of India," he added.

The President AJK thanked Abdullah Gul for highlighting and supporting Kashmiri cause.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral Media From Government

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

2 hours ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

2 hours ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.