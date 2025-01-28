AJK President directs officials to rehabilitate Mangla dam affected families

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the concerned officials of the Mangla Dam Housing Authority (MDHA) to issue allotment letters to sub-families of the Mangla Dam affectees.

While presiding over a meeting held Mirpur on Tuesday to review progress on resettlement plan of the sub-families of Mangla Dam affectees, Barrister Chaudhry stressed the need for continuing work under PC-1 in the townships at Chakswari and Dadyal.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan, Secretary for Presidential Affairs Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Director MDHA Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal and Director Works Engineer Chaudhry Inam-ul-Haq.

On this occasion, the officials of Mangla Dam Housing Authority gave a detailed briefing to the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry regarding the resettlement of the sub-families of Mangla Dam affectees.

The president was informed that the housing authority had allocated 4757 kanals and 10 marla land for the resettlement of 8080 people of Mirpur, Islamgarh, Chakswari and Dadyal, where towns (Chakswari and Dadial).

The townships, they said, would be built on modern lines where residents would have all the basic facilities of life available including residential plots, parks, cemeteries, commercial centers, education and health centers.