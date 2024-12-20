AJK President directs timely completion of Poonch university projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday chaired the meeting of the Senate of the University of Poonch.

The Senate meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Vice Chancellor Government College and Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Representative Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Professor Dr. Anwarul Hassan Gilani, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Secretary Higher Education Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq University of Poonch, Registrar University of Poonch Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan and others.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the educational activities and ongoing projects at the University of Poonch.

Regarding the construction of the Chhota Gala Campus of the University, costing 3.6 billion rupees, Prof. Zakir said that work on the project would be started soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of higher education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the VC to make all possible efforts to improve the quality of education in the university and complete the ongoing development projects of the university as soon as possible.

The president said that he would visit the university soon and lay the foundation stone of the Chhota Gulla Campus.