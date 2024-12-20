AJK President Directs Timely Completion Of Poonch University Projects
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday chaired the meeting of the Senate of the University of Poonch.
The Senate meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Vice Chancellor Government College and Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Representative Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Professor Dr. Anwarul Hassan Gilani, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Secretary Higher Education Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq University of Poonch, Registrar University of Poonch Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan and others.
On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the educational activities and ongoing projects at the University of Poonch.
Regarding the construction of the Chhota Gala Campus of the University, costing 3.6 billion rupees, Prof. Zakir said that work on the project would be started soon.
Speaking on the occasion, the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of higher education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He directed the VC to make all possible efforts to improve the quality of education in the university and complete the ongoing development projects of the university as soon as possible.
The president said that he would visit the university soon and lay the foundation stone of the Chhota Gulla Campus.
Recent Stories
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President directs timely completion of Poonch university projects48 seconds ago
-
Security Forces kill most want khawarij leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati in IBO51 seconds ago
-
BISP organizes Christmas & Quaid's birthday celebrations1 minute ago
-
Gujrat development projects: Court sets January 7 for indictment of Parvez Elahi1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister visits FC Hqs, lays floral wreath on martyrs monument1 minute ago
-
Cleanup operation launched1 minute ago
-
Man dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Sheharyar Afridi gets bail in five cases1 minute ago
-
17 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
252 nurses promoted to grade 171 minute ago
-
IHC stays election tribunal's proceedings regarding NA-481 minute ago
-
DPO gives away cheques to Christian employees2 minutes ago