Open Menu

AJK President Directs Timely Completion Of Poonch University Projects

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

AJK President directs timely completion of Poonch university projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday chaired the meeting of the Senate of the University of Poonch.

The Senate meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir, Vice Chancellor Government College and Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Kanwal Amin, Representative Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Professor Dr. Anwarul Hassan Gilani, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Secretary Higher Education Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, Professor Dr. Abdul Khaliq University of Poonch, Registrar University of Poonch Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rauf Khan and others.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zakaria Zakir, gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the educational activities and ongoing projects at the University of Poonch.

Regarding the construction of the Chhota Gala Campus of the University, costing 3.6 billion rupees, Prof. Zakir said that work on the project would be started soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that all resources would be utilized for the promotion of higher education in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the VC to make all possible efforts to improve the quality of education in the university and complete the ongoing development projects of the university as soon as possible.

The president said that he would visit the university soon and lay the foundation stone of the Chhota Gulla Campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Faisalabad Education Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC All Government Billion

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

27 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

41 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

56 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

56 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan