AJK President discusses current situation in Kashmir with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 03 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had a detailed one-on-one meeting with US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Washington on Friday.

AJK President briefed the US Congresswoman on the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Barrister Chaudhry, while referring to the simmering situation in the held territory, said the United States should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stopping human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir, AJK President's office said on Friday.

During the meeting, the US Congresswoman said that she would play her role to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.