AJK President discusses IOK situation with former President

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan held a detailed one-on-one meeting with the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail issues of mutual interest with particular focus on the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They agreed in principle to raise the issue of Kashmir forcefully at the international level and expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir before the world.

The President, while referring to India's Extra-Territorial Killings, said that murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar by Indian agents has left India exposed at global level. "India, under Modi's rule, has emerged as a global terrorist", he added.