AJK President Discusses IOK Situation With Former President
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan held a detailed one-on-one meeting with the President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed in detail issues of mutual interest with particular focus on the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They agreed in principle to raise the issue of Kashmir forcefully at the international level and expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir before the world.
The President, while referring to India's Extra-Territorial Killings, said that murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar by Indian agents has left India exposed at global level. "India, under Modi's rule, has emerged as a global terrorist", he added.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers at a dialogue advocates for strengthening Women's Economic Empowerment in KP30 seconds ago
-
Rs 13.116 bln distributed during last three months under PM loan scheme; Rana Mashhood40 seconds ago
-
KP Health Dept, UKHSA collaborate on disease surveillance training55 seconds ago
-
NPA delegation visits safe city Islamabad58 seconds ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color11 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted11 minutes ago
-
Child wellness day marked in Ghotki11 minutes ago
-
ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”11 minutes ago
-
Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln11 minutes ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP21 minutes ago
-
Community training room opens at rescue station21 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign21 minutes ago