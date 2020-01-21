AJK president discusses LOC situation with Chief of Army Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed with him the prevailing situation on the Line of Control (LOC).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, particularly situation on the LOC and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), came under discussion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The COAS assured the AJK president of the Pakistan Army's full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.