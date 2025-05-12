Open Menu

AJK President Emphasizes Empowering Women For Socioeconomic Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM

AJK President emphasizes empowering women for socioeconomic development

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the women's role in progressive societies, has said that empowerment of women was a crucial catalyst for socioeconomic development, fostering economic growth, reducing poverty and promoting gender equality.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

He, however, maintained that creating an inclusive, supportive and enabling atmosphere for women was imperative so that they could work independently and play their role in the development of the country without any inkling of fear and anxiety.

The president said literacy rate amongst women in Azad Kashmir was higher than that of men in any other province of Pakistan.

He said that Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Azad Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry should also establish a similar platform in AJK so that the Kashmiri could also get business opportunities.

The delegation was comprised of Chairperson SAARC Hina Mansab Khan, President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Quratul Ain, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sobia Jabeen, Vice President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rubina Zafar, Zulfiqar Butt, Ambrain Zaman, Falak Anjum, Sobi Hussain, Muntahi Shah Rukh, Noreen Tariq, Zubaida Asghar, Saiqa Tabassum, Shumaila Kausar, Shazia Nadeem, Fawzia Noman, Sanam, Quratul Ain Naseem, Fakhrul Nisa, Rahat Jabeen, Misbah Ijaz and others.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

29 minutes ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

40 minutes ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

44 minutes ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

59 minutes ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

1 hour ago
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

3 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan