AJK President Emphasizes Empowering Women For Socioeconomic Development
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the women's role in progressive societies, has said that empowerment of women was a crucial catalyst for socioeconomic development, fostering economic growth, reducing poverty and promoting gender equality.
He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.
He, however, maintained that creating an inclusive, supportive and enabling atmosphere for women was imperative so that they could work independently and play their role in the development of the country without any inkling of fear and anxiety.
The president said literacy rate amongst women in Azad Kashmir was higher than that of men in any other province of Pakistan.
He said that Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Azad Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry should also establish a similar platform in AJK so that the Kashmiri could also get business opportunities.
The delegation was comprised of Chairperson SAARC Hina Mansab Khan, President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Quratul Ain, Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sobia Jabeen, Vice President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rubina Zafar, Zulfiqar Butt, Ambrain Zaman, Falak Anjum, Sobi Hussain, Muntahi Shah Rukh, Noreen Tariq, Zubaida Asghar, Saiqa Tabassum, Shumaila Kausar, Shazia Nadeem, Fawzia Noman, Sanam, Quratul Ain Naseem, Fakhrul Nisa, Rahat Jabeen, Misbah Ijaz and others.
