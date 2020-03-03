UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Eulogizes PRCS Humanitarian Services

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:29 PM

AJK president eulogizes PRCS humanitarian services

Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar ul Haq Tuesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in the federal metropolis and discussed matters related to the society with him during the meeting, it is officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar ul Haq Tuesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in the Federal metropolis and discussed matters related to the society with him during the meeting, it is officially said.

"The AJK president also congratulated Abrarul Haq on assuming the office of PRCS chief and expressed the hope that his vast experience as social entrepreneur will help the PRCS raise its profile and give a new impetus to the organizations", an official statement issued by AJK Presidential Secretariat to the media said.

Appreciating the role of PRCS in conflict and peace times particularly its response to natural disasters, AJK president noted that the humanitarian services of the PRCS after 2005 catastrophic earthquake were recognized on the global level, which was a matter of great pride for all of us.

The PRCS had not only played an important role in relief and rehabilitation operations but also created critical awareness among the masses about precautionary measures related to health and diseases after the natural calamity.

Besides, he maintained that the PRCS had also contributed to recover the people from trauma by providing psychosocial services to the victims.

"We must constantly revise and update disaster preparedness and risk mitigation plans in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan and AJK to ensure the best response to unforeseen calamities," the president said.

While stressing the need of advance warning system to deal with the natural calamities, the AJK president said this system would help reduce the losses.

He also called for devising an effective mechanism for close coordination among the community volunteers, social organizations and the government departments concerned in case of any natural calamity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on progress o ..

34 seconds ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost local tourism, econo ..

41 seconds ago

DHA medical labs receive accreditation from the Co ..

47 seconds ago

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

46 minutes ago

FNC passes three bills

1 hour ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.