AJK president eulogizes PRCS humanitarian services

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar ul Haq Tuesday called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan in the Federal metropolis and discussed matters related to the society with him during the meeting, it is officially said.

"The AJK president also congratulated Abrarul Haq on assuming the office of PRCS chief and expressed the hope that his vast experience as social entrepreneur will help the PRCS raise its profile and give a new impetus to the organizations", an official statement issued by AJK Presidential Secretariat to the media said.

Appreciating the role of PRCS in conflict and peace times particularly its response to natural disasters, AJK president noted that the humanitarian services of the PRCS after 2005 catastrophic earthquake were recognized on the global level, which was a matter of great pride for all of us.

The PRCS had not only played an important role in relief and rehabilitation operations but also created critical awareness among the masses about precautionary measures related to health and diseases after the natural calamity.

Besides, he maintained that the PRCS had also contributed to recover the people from trauma by providing psychosocial services to the victims.

"We must constantly revise and update disaster preparedness and risk mitigation plans in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan and AJK to ensure the best response to unforeseen calamities," the president said.

While stressing the need of advance warning system to deal with the natural calamities, the AJK president said this system would help reduce the losses.

He also called for devising an effective mechanism for close coordination among the community volunteers, social organizations and the government departments concerned in case of any natural calamity.