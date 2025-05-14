Open Menu

AJK President, Ex President Express Satisfaction Over Pakistan's Victory On Military, Diplomatic Fronts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM

AJK President, ex President express satisfaction over Pakistan's victory on military, diplomatic fronts

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th May, 2025) Former President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan has called on AJK President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and discussed issues of mutual interest and the prevailing situation in the region.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction and gratitude over Pakistan's victory on both military and diplomatic fronts, AJK Govt sources told APP.

They also praised the Pakistan army for delivering a befitting response to India's aggression.

The Pak Army's crushing response against India’s bullying and belligerence arrogance, they said, had dashed Modi's pride and arrogance to the ground.

Both leaders also welcomed the US President Donald Trump's recent statement on Kashmir, terming it a positive development. They reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

APP/ahr/378

