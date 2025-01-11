AJK President expresses condolence over death of Kashmiri Journalist Pervez Bhatti, Contractor Ch. Shoukat

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his deep sense of shock and grief over the death of Alhaaj Pervez Muhammad Bhatti, veteran Kashmiri journalist and chief executive of the urdu daily "Sada-e-Chanar," official sources said.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the AJK President prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

In a separate message of condolence, Barrister Sultan also expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Chaudhry Shaukat, a government contractor and father of Commissioner of AJK Inland Revenue Department Chaudhry Asim Shaukat.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, he prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved to bear the big loss, the AJK President's office said in separate statements of condolence issued late Saturday.

