UrduPoint.com

AJK President Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Helicopter Crash In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

AJK President expresses grief over loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of shock over the loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed deep sense of shock over the loss of precious lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan.

A Pakistani army helicopter with senior officials on board crashed in Baluchistan while it was on a flood relief mission in the calamity hit province of Pakistan.

Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Saeed Ahmed and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz have embraced martyrdom.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, the AJK President said that it was a great tragedy and the loss of precious lives. In his condolence letter to COAS General Qamar Javed and bereaved families, the president said, "entire Pakistani nation stands with Pakistan army and the relatives of the martyrs in this hour of immense grief." He said that the whole nation was proud of the martyrs and their sacrifices for the country and the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Martyrs Shaheed Flood Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Pak economy mostly depends on agriculture: Dr Isht ..

Pak economy mostly depends on agriculture: Dr Ishtiaq

1 minute ago
 Yaum e Shuhada to be observed in Dera on Thursday

Yaum e Shuhada to be observed in Dera on Thursday

1 minute ago
 ECP's verdict proves Imran Khan is a certified lia ..

ECP's verdict proves Imran Khan is a certified liar: Murtaza Abbassi

1 minute ago
 CPO visits routes of 7th and 10th Muharram process ..

CPO visits routes of 7th and 10th Muharram processions

1 minute ago
 Governor grieved over loss of lives in military co ..

Governor grieved over loss of lives in military copter crash

4 minutes ago
 District administrations directed to remain more v ..

District administrations directed to remain more vigilant during ongoing monsoon ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.