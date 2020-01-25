UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Expresses Grief Over The Quake Loses In Turkey.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

AJK President expresses grief over the quake loses in Turkey.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic losses of life and property by earthquake in Turkey and sympathy with Turkish government and people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic losses of life and property by earthquake in Turkey and sympathy with Turkish government and people.

In a message issued here Saturday by his office , the President said the government and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were standing with the Turkish people in this difficult and test time and feel their pain equally and pray for departed souls and early recovery of injured people in this catastrophe.

Masood said Turkish government had play a key role in rehabilitation and reconstruction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after 2005 earthquake and will never forget their sympathy and cooperation and would reciprocate in this difficult time with Turkish people and government with the same gesture.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Same Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.