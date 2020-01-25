AJK President expresses grief over the quake loses in Turkey.

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic losses of life and property by earthquake in Turkey and sympathy with Turkish government and people

In a message issued here Saturday by his office , the President said the government and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were standing with the Turkish people in this difficult and test time and feel their pain equally and pray for departed souls and early recovery of injured people in this catastrophe.

Masood said Turkish government had play a key role in rehabilitation and reconstruction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after 2005 earthquake and will never forget their sympathy and cooperation and would reciprocate in this difficult time with Turkish people and government with the same gesture.