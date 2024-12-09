AJK President expresses sorrow, grief over demise of AJK PSC member Ijaz Lone:

MIRPUR ( AJK) ; Dec 09 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has xpressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former secretary to the Government and member AJK Public Service Commission Ijaz Hussain Lone.

Paying homage, in a condolence message on Monday, to the services of the deceased bureaucrat, the AJK president said that Mr. Lone was an upright officer who worked with dedication during his appointment to various positions.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

ENDS / APP / AHR.