AJK President Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Avalanche In Neelum Valley

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

AJK president expresses sorrow over loss of lives in avalanche in Neelum valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 14 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of 70 precious lives and a number of injuries in an avalanche in Neelum valley and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed the district and local administration to gear up rehabilitation of the affected people.

The president also directed the health department and other concerned organizations to timely provide medical aid to the injured, and extend food facilitiesto the displaced persons, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in a statement released here on Tuesday night.

The president also thanked the armed forces of Pakistan for immediately launching rescue and relief operation in the calamity-hit areas. It may be recalled that avalanches in Sargan Bakwali area of Neelum had claimed 40 lives while twenty other people lost their lives in Kel, Lawat and other parts of the valley. He assured all help to those hit by the calamity to restart their lives.

