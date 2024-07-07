AJK President felicitates Labour Party for its landslide victory in UK General Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday congratulated the Labour Party on its resounding victory in recent general elections in the United Kingdom.

He has expressed the optimism that the party would play its much-needed role to help stop the continued bloodshed in Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

In a statement of felicitations to the leadership of the victorious Labours', the AJK President also hailed the Pakistani and Kashmiri-origin candidates who achieved victories in the recent elections.

Terming their victory as a good omen, Barrister Chaudhry hoped that a sizeable presence of the Kashmiri and Pakistani origin MPs in the British Parliament will help raise the issue of Kashmir effectively within and outside the parliament.

"Similarly, the All Parties Kashmir Committee established in the British Parliament will also be able to play its role more effectively in galvanizing support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination," he said.

Sultan praised the Kashmiri community settled in the UK for its significant role in making the Kashmiri origin candidates successful.

"I congratulate the newly elected Kashmiri, Pakistani-origin, and other members of Parliament and hope that they will represent the Kashmiri people and plead their case in the British Parliament," he added.

