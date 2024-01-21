AJK President Felicitates Newly Elected Muzaffarabad CPC Office Bearers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Central Press Club (CPC) Muzaffarabad on Sunday.
In his message of felicitations, the AJK president extended his warmest felicitations to the CPC President Wahid Iqbal Butt, Senior Vice President Masoodur Rehman Abbasi, Vice President Raja Ejaz, General Secretary Zulfiqar Hussain Butt, Additional General Secretary Syed Ejaz Kazmi, Joint Secretary Shujaat Mir, Finance Secretary Nasreen Sheikh, Secretary Information Raja Khalid Mehmood and other members of the Executive Council on their success.
Appreciating the CPC's role in highlighting the Kashmir cause, Barrister Chaudhry said that the CPC has always reflected the aspirations of the people living on both sides of the LoC. "Whether it is a matter of highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people in Indian-occupied Kashmir or raising a voice for the downtrodden segments of society in the AJ&K, the CPC has always played an effective role on both fronts", he said.
He expressed the hope that, given the fast-changing regional and international scenario, the newly elected office bearers of the CPC would continue to play their role in exposing India's nefarious designs in the region.
Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "As the date for general elections in India is drawing nearer, Modi and his party have intensified their efforts to target Kashmiris".
He said that, on the one hand, the Indian government had caged the political leaders to enable complete silence, while on the other hand; innocent civilians were being killed day in and day out by the Indian occupation forces.
He said that it was quite unfortunate that the international community was watching the situation without any remorse.
