AJK President for benefiting from international awakening on Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday the international community had started raising voice for the rights of Kashmiris and the Pakistan government should further boost its diplomacy to benefit from the wave of support on freedom for Kashmir.

Addressing a seminar "Indian State Terrorism against Unnarmed Kashmiris: The Response of World Community and Media" at the at Al Razi Hall, Punjab University, he said, now was the time to capture the moment and make the international community realize the sorry plight of the Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar was held under the auspices of Punjab University school of Media Studies (SCS) and attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Director School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

"The political leadership must mobilise the international community for the freedom of Kashmir", Masood Khan said, adding that the purpose of creation of Pakistan was to get an independent state for Muslims on the basis of two-nation theory and Pakistan was still incomplete without Kashmir.

The AJK President said that India was committing serious war crimes in held Kashmir and she was involved in genocide of the Kashmiris.

Sardar Masood Khan said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan in true sense, adding that BJP was a political wing of RSS and wanted to wipe out the Muslims from the sub-continent.

He said that Indian nationalists wanted the Muslims either convert or migrate from India, adding that India aimed at obtaining the whole Kashmir and later disintigrate Balochistan.

Masood Khan said the innocent Kashmiris were facing Indian brutalities with valor and they would never compromise over their right to self-determination. Mr Khan also lauded the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders and said, "We all salute them and pay tribute to the martyrs".

He asked the students to utilize their energies for development of the country as a strengthened Pakistan could play a leading role in resolving Kashmir issue.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan thanked the Pakistani government and the people for their sacrifices and support for Kashmir cause.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said the PU was playing its role for the freedom of Kashmir, adding that Pakistan had always stood with its principled stance on Kahsmir and we rejected any Indian constitutional amendments regarding Kashmir. He said that India was committing state terrorism in occupied area and international community must take serious notice of it.

Prof Dr Umbreen Javed said that all Pakistanis supported Kashmiris for their just freedom movement. He prayed for the health of Huriyat leader Yasin Malik and lauded his efforts for the liberty of Kashmir.

Prof Dr Noshina Saleem also criticized the silence of Muslim world over Kahmir issue.

Zafar Sandhu, Rai Nawaz Kharal also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary was also screened on the rightful freedom movement of Kashmiris on the occasion.