AJK President for completion of Rathua Haryam Bridge over Mangla Lake without further delay

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 04 (APP):Stressing the need for early completion of construction work on AJK's longest Rathua Haryam bridge over Mangla dam reservoir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the Public Works Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir (PWD-AJK) to redouble its efforts to get the much-delayed project completed as soon as possible.

The AJK president said this while speaking at a briefing session arranged by the PWD-AJK on the Rathua Haryam Bridge in the State metropolis on Sunday.

Directing the concerned authorities to remove all obstacles in completion of the project, the president warned that no further delay would be tolerated in this regard.

"The Rathua Haryam Bridge project has been delayed for a long time due to which the local population suffers badly", he said adding that the Kashmiris living abroad have also voiced their concerns over the matter.

On this occasion, Public Works Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Public Works Secretary Zafar Mahmood, Presidential Affairs Secretary Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Planning and Development Secretary Chaudhry Raqib, former Chief Engineer Khalid Sultan, Planning and Development Chief Aamir Latif and others also participated in the briefing.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry was given a detailed briefing by the PWD-AJK regarding the construction of the bridge and the obstacles that hindered work on the project.