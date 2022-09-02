UrduPoint.com

AJK President For Early Provision Of Basic Amenities To Locals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday stressed the need for provision of basic amenities of life to the common masses on priority basis

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday stressed the need for provision of basic amenities of life to the common masses on priority basis.

"There would be no compromise on basic health of people," said the AJK President while speaking at a briefing session arranged by the health department in the State metropolis.

AJK Health Minister Ansar Abdali, Public Health Secretary Major General Ahsan Altaf, Director General Health Sardar Aftab and other senior officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

The AJK President directed the health authorities to pay special attention to improve health sector in AJK, harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Barrister Sultan said a cancer and cardiology hospital have been approved in the State and work on the project was underway."Work on the construction of a cancer hospital at a cost of three and a half billion rupees is in progress", the president said, adding establishment of a medical university in Azad Kashmir would also be instrumental in improving the health sector.

During the briefing the president inquired about the issues relating to the state-owned health facilities and new hospitals being built at Haveli, Bandi, Lipa and Keil.

The officials of the health department on the occasion said that 50-bed hospital was being built at Keil, whereas land has been acquired for a hospital in Lipa.The president told that the shortage of doctors and nursing staff in various hospitals of Azad Kashmir would also be met soon.

While briefing the president about the initiatives being taken to provide healthcare facilities to people in far flung areas of the region, the Public Health Department officials informed the president that basic health centers were also being established in remote areas in Azad Kashmir, which will provide sufficient health facilities to the people.

"Similarly, arrangements are being made to provide hostels and other facilities for doctors and staff in remote areas so that they can perform their services in a better manner", they maintained.

