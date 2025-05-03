AJK President for merit-based appointments through AJK PSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Public Service Commission (PSC) Lieutenant General (Retd) Hidayat Ur Rehman called on the President of AJK, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President's office in JK House on Saturday and presented to the President the AJK PSC's annual report for 2024.

The AJK PSC Chairman briefed the President on the commission's performance and merit-based appointments, AJK President office told APP correspondent.

The President emphasized meritocracy in the Commission in view of exceptional importance of the Public Service Commission as a vital institution in AJK.

He also highlighted that the commission's exams system to unearth enable qualified candidates to serve in various departments across AJK, emerging as the backbone of the region's bureaucracy.

The President urged the Public Service Commission to further improve transparency and merit-based selections.

He also emphasized for maintaining transparency and merit-based appointments through the commission's transparent selection processes.

The President also urged to ensure the Public Service Commission's vital role in AJK's transparent and good governance and bureaucracy.

APP/ahr/378