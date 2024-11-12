MIRUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the importance of lawyers in the society was key since the lawyers played a decisive role in the establishment of supremacy of the constitution and law in the society by performing as the defenders of the constitution and the law.

Addressing lawyer's congregation in his native Mirpur AJK town, he said that since Azad Jammu and Kashmir served as the base camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle, the lawyers' community should always play a more vibrant role in the struggle for freedom of Kashmir from Indian unlawful occupation.

The president said that since the Mirpur District Bar Association serves as the largest lawyers bar in AJK, the bar produced big Names in both the fields of law and the State Legislative Assembly and the constitutional sector.

He that Mirpur Bar Association had always played the role of front-line defenders and volunteers for the restoration of Kashmir human rights and the custodians of the oppressed classes.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood assured that all problems of Bar Association Mirpur would be resolved on a priority and urgent basis.

"I am also an honorary member of the bar. The demand for new chambers for lawyers is already in my notice", he said and assured that meet and implement the demand soon.

Strongly condemning the ongoing era of cruelty and brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmir Liberation Movement was passing through its most critical period.

He said that high hopes of our oppressed and subjugated Kashmiri brethren in Occupied Kashmir were linked to the people living on this side of the Line of Control ( LoC).

The president called upon the lawyers of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the lawyers of Mirpur to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the national and international level.

"Now a days, it is the age of social media and by using social media, lawyers should play their role in highlighting the freedom movement of Kashmir at the global level", he advised the AJK legal fraternity.

Barrister Sultan said the AJK government was playing its full role in resolving public problems.

He underlined that the educational package was given in which 476 educational institutions were established in the liberated territory.

The president revealed that to ensure due health facilities in AJK, the state government had approved an exemplary health package of Rs 84.49 million.

"Through the health package, the issue of rising unemployment will also be settled under an integrated plan'', Barrister Sultan said revealing that the health package also included the upgradation of the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital.

The president said that the uplift plan of the health sector also included setting up many Basic Health Units (BHUs) and nine new First Aid Posts (FAPs) which, he concluded.

