AJK President For More Vibrant Role Of Overseas Kashmiris Raising Kashmir Issue World Over

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 11:38 PM

AJK President for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris raising Kashmir issue world over

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the overseas Kashmiris have played a very important role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the overseas Kashmiris have played a very important role in keeping the Kashmir issue alive at the international level.

Barrister Chaudhry expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Chaudhry Malik, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International North Zone, UK, in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday in a press release.

While referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK president said that there was a dire need that the Kashmiris living abroad, especially in the UK, should play their proactive role in seeking an early and amicable settlement of the lingering dispute.

He said that Kashmiris constitute a strong diaspora in Britain with a sizable number of MPs, Lords, Lord Mayors, Mayors, and Councilors. "They can play an effective role to mobilize public opinion in favor of Kashmiris besides pursuing the British government to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute", he said.

He said that since August 5 2019 there had been an immense increase in the incidents of violence and target killing of innocent civilians, particularly young people by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir. India, he said, was hell-bent on changing the region's demography.

"By changing the region's electoral landscape, the Hindu supremacist regime has paved the way for installing a Hindu Chief Minister in the state", the president said, adding that by installing a chief minister of its choice the BJP wants to lend legitimacy to the actions it has taken on Kashmir since 2019.

"In such a situation, the onus of responsibility to expose the Indian nefarious designs lies on the shoulders of the Kashmiri diaspora community", he said, adding that the Kashmiris living in the UK should realize their responsibilities and raise the issue of Kashmir aggressively at international forums and present the case of the Kashmiri people effectively before the world.

