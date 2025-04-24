Open Menu

AJK President For Promotion Of Uniformed Education System & Delivery Of High-quality Education

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM

AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that all resources and energies should be utilized to align the university in line with international standards.

He also stressed the promotion of a uniform education system and the delivery of high-quality education so that students after completing their graduation could play a positive role in the welfare and development of society.

The AJK president, who is also chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, was addressing the 21st Senate meeting of the University of Kotli, which was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at Jammu Kashmir House under his chairmanship in the Federal metropolis on Thursday. 

On this occasion, the VC of Kotli University, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali, gave a detailed briefing to the members of the Senate on the performance of the university, ongoing projects, and curricular and co-curricular activities related to the promotion of education in the university.

 The President also emphasized the need for the implementation of strong organizational practices based on merit and transparency.  Barrister Chaudhry also assured all possible cooperation for the promotion of higher education in the university. 

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali; Secretary of Presidential Affairs, Dr Muhammad Idrees Abbasi; Presidential Advisor, Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob Advocate; Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir; Secretary of Higher Education, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayeb; Chief Prosecutor of the Accountability Bureau, Chaudhry Hanif Advocate; Former Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Saima Hameed; Former Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir; and others.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

6 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

6 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

7 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

7 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

7 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan