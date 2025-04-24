AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that all resources and energies should be utilized to align the university in line with international standards.

He also stressed the promotion of a uniform education system and the delivery of high-quality education so that students after completing their graduation could play a positive role in the welfare and development of society.

The AJK president, who is also chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, was addressing the 21st Senate meeting of the University of Kotli, which was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at Jammu Kashmir House under his chairmanship in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.

On this occasion, the VC of Kotli University, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali, gave a detailed briefing to the members of the Senate on the performance of the university, ongoing projects, and curricular and co-curricular activities related to the promotion of education in the university.

The President also emphasized the need for the implementation of strong organizational practices based on merit and transparency. Barrister Chaudhry also assured all possible cooperation for the promotion of higher education in the university.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali; Secretary of Presidential Affairs, Dr Muhammad Idrees Abbasi; Presidential Advisor, Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob Advocate; Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir; Secretary of Higher Education, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayeb; Chief Prosecutor of the Accountability Bureau, Chaudhry Hanif Advocate; Former Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Saima Hameed; Former Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir; and others.

APP/ahr/378