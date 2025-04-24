- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education
AJK President For Promotion Of Uniformed Education System & Delivery Of High-quality Education
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that all resources and energies should be utilized to align the university in line with international standards.
He also stressed the promotion of a uniform education system and the delivery of high-quality education so that students after completing their graduation could play a positive role in the welfare and development of society.
The AJK president, who is also chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, was addressing the 21st Senate meeting of the University of Kotli, which was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at Jammu Kashmir House under his chairmanship in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.
On this occasion, the VC of Kotli University, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali, gave a detailed briefing to the members of the Senate on the performance of the university, ongoing projects, and curricular and co-curricular activities related to the promotion of education in the university.
The President also emphasized the need for the implementation of strong organizational practices based on merit and transparency. Barrister Chaudhry also assured all possible cooperation for the promotion of higher education in the university.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Kotli, Professor Dr Rehmat Ali; Secretary of Presidential Affairs, Dr Muhammad Idrees Abbasi; Presidential Advisor, Chaudhry Muhammad Mehboob Advocate; Vice Chancellor of the University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir; Secretary of Higher Education, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayeb; Chief Prosecutor of the Accountability Bureau, Chaudhry Hanif Advocate; Former Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Saima Hameed; Former Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir; and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sufi conference journey inspires reflection on decade of growth2 minutes ago
-
AJK bangs with mass anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations2 minutes ago
-
AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Gaddafi Stadium to watch Zalmi-Qalandars match12 minutes ago
-
FS briefs diplomats on situation following Pahalgam attack in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Embassy in France hosts Pakistan Day reception12 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador visits Gilani House, meets MNA Ali Musa Gilani12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad polio campaign vaccinates 81,888 children on day 432 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police establish Cyber Patrol Unit32 minutes ago
-
KUST hosts event on youth participation in National Youth Policy32 minutes ago
-
India planning to spread terrorism across this region: Asif32 minutes ago
-
Two netted for attempting to assault teenage boy in Wah Cantt1 hour ago